Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Troy 7-2, UL Monroe 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $165.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Troy. The Troy Trojans and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. UL Monroe is crawling into this contest hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while Troy will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Troy was not the first on the board last Thursday, but they got there more often. They enjoyed a cozy 28-10 victory over South Alabama. That's two games straight that Troy has won by exactly 18 points.

Troy's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chris Lewis, who picked up 120 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Gunnar Watson was another key contributor, throwing for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for UL Monroe, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 24-7 loss to Southern Miss on Saturday.

Dariyan Wiley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 137 receiving yards and a touchdown. Wiley was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 68 yards.

Troy's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2. As for UL Monroe, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-7.

As mentioned, Troy shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 21.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Troy strolled past UL Monroe when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a score of 34-16. The rematch might be a little tougher for Troy since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Troy is a big 21.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 21-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Troy has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UL Monroe.