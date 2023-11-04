Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ UMass Minutemen

Current Records: Merrimack 4-4, UMass 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors are on the road again on Saturday and play against the UMass Minutemen at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 4th at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Last Saturday, Merrimack came up short against St. Francis and fell 28-21.

Merrimack's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyvon Edmonds Jr., who rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, UMass' seven-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against Army by a score of 21-14. The victory was just what UMass needed coming off of a 63-0 loss in their prior match.

Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams was on fire: he rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

St. Francis' win bumped their season record to 3-5 while Merrimack's defeat dropped theirs to 4-4.

Injury Report for UMass

Tim Baldwin Jr.: questionable (Undisclosed)

Carlos Davis: questionable (Abdomen)

Jacquon Gibson: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Merrimack

No Injury Information