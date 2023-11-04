Who's Playing
Merrimack Warriors @ UMass Minutemen
Current Records: Merrimack 4-4, UMass 2-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
What to Know
The Merrimack Warriors are on the road again on Saturday and play against the UMass Minutemen at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 4th at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
Last Saturday, Merrimack came up short against St. Francis and fell 28-21.
Merrimack's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyvon Edmonds Jr., who rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, UMass' seven-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against Army by a score of 21-14. The victory was just what UMass needed coming off of a 63-0 loss in their prior match.
Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams was on fire: he rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
Injury Report for UMass
- Tim Baldwin Jr.: questionable (Undisclosed)
- Carlos Davis: questionable (Abdomen)
- Jacquon Gibson: questionable (Undisclosed)