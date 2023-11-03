Who's Playing
Merrimack Warriors @ UMass Minutemen
Current Records: Merrimack 4-4, UMass 2-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
What to Know
The Merrimack Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the UMass Minutemen at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
Merrimack unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 28-21 to St. Francis.
Merrimack's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyvon Edmonds Jr., who rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, UMass' seven-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against Army by a score of 21-14. The victory was just what UMass needed coming off of a 63-0 loss in their prior match.
Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams had a dynamite game for UMass, rushing for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
St. Francis' victory bumped their season record to 3-5 while Merrimack's loss dropped theirs to 4-4.