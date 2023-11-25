Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: San Jose State 6-5, UNLV 9-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $98.00

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with UNLV sitting on three straight wins and San Jose State on five.

Even though UNLV has not done well against Air Force recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. UNLV secured a 31-27 W over Air Force. The win was all the more spectacular given UNLV was down 17 points with 5:36 left in the second quarter.

Ricky White and Jayden Maiava were among the main playmakers for UNLV as the former picked up 169 receiving yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 11.7 yards per attempt. White's longest reception was for an incredible 78 yards. Kaleo Ballungay did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 90 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Even though San Jose State has not done well against San Diego State recently (they were 1-7 in their previous eight matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. San Jose State walked away with a 24-13 win over San Diego State.

Quali Conley was the offensive standout of the matchup as he rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries.

UNLV's win bumped their record up to 9-2. As for San Jose State, they have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 6-5 record.

Looking forward to Saturday, the match is expected to be close, with UNLV going off as just a 1-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Rebels have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 189.6 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Spartans struggle in that department as they've been averaging 181.9 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

UNLV is a slight 1-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rebels slightly, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 58 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Jose State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against UNLV.

Oct 07, 2022 - San Jose State 40 vs. UNLV 7

Oct 21, 2021 - San Jose State 27 vs. UNLV 20

Nov 14, 2020 - San Jose State 34 vs. UNLV 17

Nov 23, 2019 - UNLV 38 vs. San Jose State 35

Oct 27, 2018 - San Jose State 50 vs. UNLV 37

Sep 30, 2017 - UNLV 41 vs. San Jose State 13

Oct 29, 2016 - San Jose State 30 vs. UNLV 24

Oct 10, 2015 - San Jose State 33 vs. UNLV 27

Injury Report for UNLV

Jerrae Williams: out (Foot)

Injury Report for San Jose State