After being called out over the weekend for a food bill of nearly $700 in a VIP box, UNLV's football team clapped back with a uniform reveal video making light of the situation. The program faced criticism online for an excessively large bill for pizza and chicken tenders, but the issue was later resolved.

In a post on X, a user shared a bill that a friend of his had received after ordering food for a VIP box at UNLV, which charged $300 for a pizza, $190 for chicken tenders and came out to $653 total after other charges, including an administrative charge of more than $100. However, there was a happy ending to the story: Derek Sutton, the friend in question, later chimed in to share that the large bill was because of a misunderstanding that he had ordered food for the entire suite as opposed to just two people, which was later cleared up.

With the situation having been resolved, UNLV football gave a nod to the situation in revealing their uniforms for the team's upcoming game against San Jose, sending a player to vendor Pizza Rock with the song "Price Tag" by Jessie J playing.

While UNLV has now cracked the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time ever and stands at No. 24 in the nation, this isn't the first money-related issue the program has faced. Earlier this year, quarterback Matthew Sluka left the program after just three games in a dispute over a $100,000 NIL payment.