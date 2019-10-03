Watch UNLV vs. Boise State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UNLV (home) vs. No. 16 Boise State (away)

Current Records: UNLV 1-3-0; Boise State 4-0-0

What to Know

Boise State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for a Mountain West battle as Boise State and UNLV will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Broncos don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 23.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Broncos might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Air Force last Friday, winning 30-19. RB Robert Mahone and QB Hank Bachmeier were among the main playmakers for Boise State as the former rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and the latter passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Bachmeier ended the contest strong with a streak of six complete passes.

Meanwhile, UNLV has been struggling to pick up a win, with their game against Wyoming on Saturday making it three winless games in a row. UNLV took a serious blow against Wyoming, falling 53-17. The Rebels were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 33-10.

Boise State's win lifted them to 4-0 while UNLV's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rebels are 11th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 227.50 on average. On the other hand, the Broncos enter the matchup with only 157.30 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Rebels.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Boise State have won both of the games they've played against UNLV in the last five years.