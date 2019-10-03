Watch UNLV vs. Boise State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch UNLV vs. Boise State football game
Who's Playing
UNLV (home) vs. No. 16 Boise State (away)
Current Records: UNLV 1-3-0; Boise State 4-0-0
What to Know
Boise State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for a Mountain West battle as Boise State and UNLV will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Broncos don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 23.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Broncos might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Air Force last Friday, winning 30-19. RB Robert Mahone and QB Hank Bachmeier were among the main playmakers for Boise State as the former rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and the latter passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Bachmeier ended the contest strong with a streak of six complete passes.
Meanwhile, UNLV has been struggling to pick up a win, with their game against Wyoming on Saturday making it three winless games in a row. UNLV took a serious blow against Wyoming, falling 53-17. The Rebels were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 33-10.
Boise State's win lifted them to 4-0 while UNLV's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rebels are 11th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 227.50 on average. On the other hand, the Broncos enter the matchup with only 157.30 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Rebels.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Boise State have won both of the games they've played against UNLV in the last five years.
- Nov 18, 2016 - Boise State 42 vs. UNLV 25
- Oct 31, 2015 - Boise State 55 vs. UNLV 27
