Who's Playing
Last Season Records: UNLV 2-10; Idaho State 1-10
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels will play against a Division II opponent, the Idaho State Bengals, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. Returning after a rocky 2-10 season, the Rebels are aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Sep 26, 2015 - UNLV 80 vs. Idaho State 8