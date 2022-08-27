Who's Playing

Idaho State @ UNLV

Last Season Records: UNLV 2-10; Idaho State 1-10

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels will play against a Division II opponent, the Idaho State Bengals, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. Returning after a rocky 2-10 season, the Rebels are aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.