Who's Playing

Wyoming @ UNLV

Current Records: Wyoming 1-2; UNLV 0-4

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys and the UNLV Rebels have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Cowboys will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Allegiant Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. They are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

Wyoming came up short against the Colorado State Rams three weeks ago, falling 34-24. QB Levi Williams had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, the contest between UNLV and the San Jose State Spartans two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with UNLV falling 34-17 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. UNLV's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Kyle Williams, who caught nine passes for one TD and 110 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Williams has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

This next matchup looks promising for Wyoming, who are favored by a full 16.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Wyoming is now 1-2 while the Rebels sit at 0-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys are 10th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only one on the season. UNLV has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 10th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 307.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wyoming have won two out of their last three games against UNLV.