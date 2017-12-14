WATCH: Urban Meyer jumps out of his seat as 4-star DL commits to Ohio State
The reaction to this commitment was priceless
Recruiting videos have become one of the hottest trends of the last few recruiting cycle, but 4-star defensive lineman Tommy Togiai added a new wrinkle to his -- the element of surprise.
The 4-star defensive tackle from Pocatello, Idaho, welcomed Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and defensive line coach Larry Johnson to his home Tuesday night, and surprisingly committed to the program on the spot. Watch below to see the soft-spoken 6-foot-3, 290-pounder make his announcement and stay for Meyer and Johnson literally jumping out of their seats with joy.
"Urban said he's never seen 'Coach J' move like that before," Talalelei Togiai, Tommy's father, said in his Facebook post containing the video.
Togiai is ranked No. 9 in the country among defensive tackles, and No. 126 overall in the class of 2018 according to 247Sports. His commitment gives the Buckeyes 21 commitments in the class, which is currently ranked No. 1 overall.
