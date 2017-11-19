WATCH: USC shocks everyone (even the cameraman) with fake punt return TD
The 72-yard punt return was perfectly executed by the Trojans
Fake punts aren't common, but you see them more often than fake punt returns -- or at least fake punt returns for touchdowns.
That's exactly what No. 11 USC executed during Saturday's game against UCLA. Bruins kicker Stefan Flintoft got off a 48-yard punt, which USC pretended to cover in the direction of one punt returner. However, as you can clearly see in the video below, Flintoft's punt went to the right side of the field where another return man, Michael Pittman Jr., was waiting for it. But because USC pulled off the misdirection so well, no one from UCLA bothered to cover Pittman.
What happened next was a brilliant 72-yard return for a score.
