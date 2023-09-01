Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ No. 6 USC Trojans

Current Records: Nevada 0-0, USC 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The USC Trojans will host the Nevada Wolf Pack to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET on September 2nd at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Nevada were ranked 113th in the nation in passing yards last season, having averaged a brutal 185.4 per game. USC, on the other hand, had no problems: they finished last season ranked third with 335.4 per game.

Nevada will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 38-point underdog. They finished last season with a mediocre 4-8 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

Nevada is expected to open their campaign with a loss, which is bad news given the team's less-than-stellar 1-7 record as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,346.93. On the other hand, USC will play as the favorite, and the team was 10-1 as such last season.

Odds

USC is a big 38-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 66.5 points.

