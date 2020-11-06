Who's Playing

Arizona State @ No. 22 USC

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 1-4 against the USC Trojans since September of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They will face off at noon ET Nov. 7 at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to kick off their 2020 seasons. ASU was on the positive side of.500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 8-5.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sun Devils ranked 16th worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 123.2 on average (bottom 88%). To make matters even worse for ASU, USC was sixth best in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 335.8 on average.

The ASU sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC have won four out of their last five games against Arizona State.