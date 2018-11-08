Watch USC vs. California: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

USC Trojans (home) vs. California Golden Bears (away)

Current records: USC 5-4; California 5-4

What to Know

On Saturday California will take on USC at 11:30 p.m. The odds don't look promising for California, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

California didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 19-13 to Washington St. last-week matchup. On a positive note, Chase Garbers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 67 yards on the ground on 11 carries and accumulated 127 passing yards.

Meanwhile, USC didn't have too much trouble with Oregon St. as they won 38-21.

USC's victory lifted them to 5-4 while California's loss dropped them down to 5-4. We'll find out if USC can add another positive mark to their record or if California can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of USC's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:30 PM ET

Saturday at 11:30 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Trojans are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Golden Bears.

This season, USC is 2-6-1 against the spread. As for California, they are 4-3-1 against the spread

Series History

USC has won all of the games they've played against California in the last 4 years.