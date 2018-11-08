Watch USC vs. California: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch USC vs. California football game
Who's Playing
USC Trojans (home) vs. California Golden Bears (away)
Current records: USC 5-4; California 5-4
What to Know
On Saturday California will take on USC at 11:30 p.m. The odds don't look promising for California, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
California didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 19-13 to Washington St. last-week matchup. On a positive note, Chase Garbers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 67 yards on the ground on 11 carries and accumulated 127 passing yards.
Meanwhile, USC didn't have too much trouble with Oregon St. as they won 38-21.
USC's victory lifted them to 5-4 while California's loss dropped them down to 5-4. We'll find out if USC can add another positive mark to their record or if California can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of USC's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Trojans are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Golden Bears.
This season, USC is 2-6-1 against the spread. As for California, they are 4-3-1 against the spread
Series History
USC has won all of the games they've played against California in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - California Golden Bears 20 vs. USC Trojans 30
- 2016 - USC Trojans 45 vs. California Golden Bears 24
- 2015 - California Golden Bears 21 vs. USC Trojans 27
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The Six Pack
The Six Pack looking to stay hot after a tremendous bounce-back 5-1 week
-
Lawrence has three tests to pass at BC
The Tigers' star freshman quarterback will be under the microscope on Saturday night
-
Syracuse vs Louisville odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Syracuse game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs Michigan State odds, picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football
-
ND QB Ian Book to miss FSU game
Book suffered an injury during the team's win over Northwestern
-
College football Week 11 odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 11 college football game 10,000...