Watch USC vs. Colorado: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

USC Trojans (home) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (away)

Current records: USC 3-2; Colorado 5-0

What to Know

USC has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they take on Colorado at 10:30 p.m. USC has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Two weeks ago, USC secured a 24-20 win over Arizona. The success made it back-to-back wins for USC.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Colorado and Arizona St. last Saturday, but Colorado stepped up in the second half. Colorado came out on top against Arizona St. by a score of 28-21. The victory was familiar territory for Colorado, who now have five in a row.

Their wins bumped USC to 3-2 and Colorado to 5-0. In their win, Colorado relied heavily on Laviska Shenault Jr., who caught passes for 127 yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs. USC will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday at 10:30 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Trojans are a big 7 point favorite against the Buffaloes.

This season, USC is 0-4-1 against the spread. As for Colorado, they are 4-0-0 against the spread

Series History

USC has won all of the games they've played against Colorado in the last 4 years.