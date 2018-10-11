Watch USC vs. Colorado: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch USC vs. Colorado football game
Who's Playing
USC Trojans (home) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (away)
Current records: USC 3-2; Colorado 5-0
What to Know
USC has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they take on Colorado at 10:30 p.m. USC has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Two weeks ago, USC secured a 24-20 win over Arizona. The success made it back-to-back wins for USC.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Colorado and Arizona St. last Saturday, but Colorado stepped up in the second half. Colorado came out on top against Arizona St. by a score of 28-21. The victory was familiar territory for Colorado, who now have five in a row.
Their wins bumped USC to 3-2 and Colorado to 5-0. In their win, Colorado relied heavily on Laviska Shenault Jr., who caught passes for 127 yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs. USC will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Trojans are a big 7 point favorite against the Buffaloes.
This season, USC is 0-4-1 against the spread. As for Colorado, they are 4-0-0 against the spread
Series History
USC has won all of the games they've played against Colorado in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Colorado Buffaloes 24 vs. USC Trojans 38
- 2016 - USC Trojans 21 vs. Colorado Buffaloes 17
- 2015 - Colorado Buffaloes 24 vs. USC Trojans 27
