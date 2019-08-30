Watch USC vs. Fresno St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch USC vs. Fresno State football game
Who's Playing
USC (home) vs. Fresno St. (away)
Last Season Records: USC 5-7-0; Fresno St. 11-2-0;
What to Know
USC and Fresno St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET this coming Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Last year was nothing to brag about for USC (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, after an 11-2 record last year and a win in the Las Vegas Bowl, Fresno St. is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
USC has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
