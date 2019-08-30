Watch USC vs. Fresno St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

USC (home) vs. Fresno St. (away)

Last Season Records: USC 5-7-0; Fresno St. 11-2-0;

What to Know

USC and Fresno St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET this coming Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Last year was nothing to brag about for USC (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, after an 11-2 record last year and a win in the Las Vegas Bowl, Fresno St. is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

USC has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.