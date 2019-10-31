Watch USC vs. Oregon: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

USC (home) vs. No. 7 Oregon (away)

Current Records: USC 5-3; Oregon 7-1

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Oregon and USC will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

It was all tied up at the half for the Ducks and Washington State on Saturday, but the Ducks stepped up in the second half. The Ducks came out on top in a nail-biter against Washington State, sneaking past 37-35. RB CJ Verdell went supernova for the Ducks as he rushed for 257 yards and three TDs on 23 carries. Verdell put himself on the highlight reel with an 89-yard TD scramble in the. Verdell's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, USC won the last time they met up with Colorado, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Trojans secured a 35-31 W over Colorado. The success made it back-to-back wins for USC.

Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 4-4 all in all.

Oregon found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 45-20 punch to the gut against USC when the teams last met three seasons ago. Can Oregon avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a 5-point favorite against the Trojans.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

USC and Oregon both have one win in their last two games.