Watch USC vs. Oregon: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch USC vs. Oregon football game
Who's Playing
USC (home) vs. No. 7 Oregon (away)
Current Records: USC 5-3; Oregon 7-1
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Oregon and USC will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
It was all tied up at the half for the Ducks and Washington State on Saturday, but the Ducks stepped up in the second half. The Ducks came out on top in a nail-biter against Washington State, sneaking past 37-35. RB CJ Verdell went supernova for the Ducks as he rushed for 257 yards and three TDs on 23 carries. Verdell put himself on the highlight reel with an 89-yard TD scramble in the. Verdell's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, USC won the last time they met up with Colorado, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Trojans secured a 35-31 W over Colorado. The success made it back-to-back wins for USC.
Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 4-4 all in all.
Oregon found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 45-20 punch to the gut against USC when the teams last met three seasons ago. Can Oregon avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ducks are a 5-point favorite against the Trojans.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
USC and Oregon both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 05, 2016 - USC 45 vs. Oregon 20
- Nov 21, 2015 - Oregon 48 vs. USC 28
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Florida, Georgia meet in CFP elimination
Will the pressure to meet preseason expectations get to the Bulldogs on Saturday?
-
Harbaugh to honor retired QB recruit
J.D. Johnson, a recruit in the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class, won't have to worry about...
-
Alabama, FSU agree to future series
The Crimson Tide and Seminoles last played in the season-opener in 2017
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 10.
-
App. St. vs. Georgia Southern odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern...
-
West Virginia vs. Baylor expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game