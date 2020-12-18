Who's Playing

Washington @ No. 15 USC

Current Records: Washington 3-1; USC 5-0

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Washington Huskies will be on the road. They will take on the USC Trojans at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after a week off. USC should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Huskies will be looking to right the ship.

Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 31-26 to the Stanford Cardinal. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Washington to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the contest. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from QB Dylan Morris, who accumulated 254 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 36 yards, and RB Sean McGrew, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, USC beat the UCLA Bruins 43-38 on Saturday. USC QB Kedon Slovis was slinging it as he passed for five TDs and 344 yards on 47 attempts. Slovis' 65-yard touchdown toss to WR Drake London in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Washington is now 3-1 while the Trojans sit at 5-0. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Huskies enter the game with only five passing touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. As for USC, they come into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at four.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington have won two out of their last three games against USC.