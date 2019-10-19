Watch UT-San Antonio vs. Rice: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch UTSA vs. Rice football game
Who's Playing
UT-San Antonio (home) vs. Rice (away)
Current Records: UT-San Antonio 2-4-0; Rice 0-6-0
What to Know
Rice lost both of their matches to UT-San Antonio last season, on scores of 20-7 and 20-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Rice will take on UT-San Antonio at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome after a week off. The Owls are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.
The Owls might not have won anyway, but with 164 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot two weeks ago. They took a hard 35-20 fall against UAB. QB Wiley Green had a pretty forgettable game: despite two touchdowns, he fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 44.12%.
Meanwhile, if UT-San Antonio was expecting to get some payback for the 52-3 defeat against UAB the last time they met in November of last year, then they were left disappointed. Last week, UT-San Antonio lost to UAB by a decisive 33-14 margin. The over/under? 47. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls are stumbling into the game with the sixth fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 285.8 on average. The Roadrunners have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 130.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.42
Odds
The Owls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
UT-San Antonio have won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - UT-San Antonio 20 vs. Rice 3
- Oct 21, 2017 - UT-San Antonio 20 vs. Rice 7
- Oct 15, 2016 - UT-San Antonio 14 vs. Rice 13
- Nov 21, 2015 - UT-San Antonio 34 vs. Rice 24
