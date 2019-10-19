Watch UT-San Antonio vs. Rice: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

UT-San Antonio (home) vs. Rice (away)

Current Records: UT-San Antonio 2-4-0; Rice 0-6-0

What to Know

Rice lost both of their matches to UT-San Antonio last season, on scores of 20-7 and 20-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Rice will take on UT-San Antonio at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome after a week off. The Owls are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

The Owls might not have won anyway, but with 164 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot two weeks ago. They took a hard 35-20 fall against UAB. QB Wiley Green had a pretty forgettable game: despite two touchdowns, he fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 44.12%.

Meanwhile, if UT-San Antonio was expecting to get some payback for the 52-3 defeat against UAB the last time they met in November of last year, then they were left disappointed. Last week, UT-San Antonio lost to UAB by a decisive 33-14 margin. The over/under? 47. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls are stumbling into the game with the sixth fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 285.8 on average. The Roadrunners have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 130.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.42

Odds

The Owls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

UT-San Antonio have won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last five years.