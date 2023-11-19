3rd Quarter Report

A win for Boise State would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah State 38-10.

Boise State already has three blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Boise State 5-5, Utah State 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

Utah State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Utah State Aggies and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, Utah State strolled past Nevada with points to spare, taking the game 41-24. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Utah State.

Among those leading the charge was Rahsul Faison, who rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown while picking up 8.2 yards per carry. Another player making a difference was Cooper Legas, who threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Boise State put the finishing touches on their third blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat New Mexico 42-14 at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 27.5 in Boise State's favor.

Among those leading the charge was George Holani, who rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Maddux Madsen, who threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 passes.

The victory got Utah State back to even at 5-5. As for Boise State, they have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 5-5 record.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Aggies have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 177.3 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Broncos struggle in that department as they've been even better at 195.7 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Utah State lost to Boise State at home by a decisive 42-23 margin in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Boise State's Taylen Green, who rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on only six carries, and also threw for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Now that Utah State knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Boise State is a 4-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 63.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Utah State.

Nov 25, 2022 - Boise State 42 vs. Utah State 23

Sep 25, 2021 - Boise State 27 vs. Utah State 3

Oct 24, 2020 - Boise State 42 vs. Utah State 13

Nov 23, 2019 - Boise State 56 vs. Utah State 21

Nov 24, 2018 - Boise State 33 vs. Utah State 24

Oct 28, 2017 - Boise State 41 vs. Utah State 14

Oct 01, 2016 - Boise State 21 vs. Utah State 10

Oct 16, 2015 - Utah State 52 vs. Boise State 26

Injury Report for Utah State

McCae Hillstead: out (Undisclosed)

Davon Booth: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Boise State