Who's Playing

Colorado State Rams @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Colorado State 2-2, Utah State 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Utah State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Utah State Aggies and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The third road match was the charm for Utah State, as they earned their first road win of the season. They won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by UConn 34-33. The win was all the more spectacular given Utah State was down 17 points in the second quarter.

Cooper Legas and Jalen Royals were among the main playmakers for Utah State as the former threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns while completing 84.6% of his passes and the latter picked up 185 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Royals' biggest highlight was a 71-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Colorado State was far and away the favorite against Utah Tech. Everything went Colorado State's way against Utah Tech on Saturday as Colorado State made off with a 41-20 win.

Colorado State can attribute much of their success to Tory Horton, who picked up 227 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who threw for 462 yards and four touchdowns while completing 81.3% of his passes. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Dallin Holker, who picked up 94 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Utah State's victory on Saturday bumped their record up to 2-3. The win got Colorado State back to even at 2-2.

Utah State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Colorado State when the teams last played last October, but they still walked away with a 17-13 victory. Will Utah State repeat their success, or does Colorado State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colorado State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 64 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Colorado State.