Who's Playing

Connecticut @ Utah State

Last Season Records: Utah State 11-3; Connecticut 1-11

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the Connecticut Huskies will face off at 4 p.m. ET Aug. 27 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Utah State ended up 11-3 last year and capped things off with a win over the Oregon State Beavers in the LA Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. On the other hand, returning after a rocky 1-11 season, UConn is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Few squads threw more interceptions than the Aggies, who were picked off 15 times. UConn experienced some struggles of their own as few teams threw more interceptions than them, who were picked off 17 times. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Utah State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 27-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.