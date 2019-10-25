Watch Utah State vs. Nevada: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Utah State (home) vs. Nevada (away)

Current Records: Utah State 3-2-0; Nevada 4-2-0

What to Know

Nevada fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Nevada and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:15 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Nevada is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39 goals per matchup.

The Wolf Pack came out on top in a nail-biter against San Jose State last week, sneaking past 41-38. Nevada's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Toa Taua, who rushed for 160 yards and one TD on 34 carries, and WR Romeo Doubs, who caught five passes for 146 yards and one TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Taua has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Utah State was averaging 38.5 points per game entering their contest two weeks ago, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against LSU. Utah State took a serious blow against LSU, falling 42-6. The Aggies were down by 35-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Nevada's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Utah State's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies are stumbling into the game with the 17th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 281.4 on average. The Wolf Pack have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed per game, with 20 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 21-point favorite against the Wolf Pack.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

Utah State and Nevada both have one win in their last two games.