Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Utah State

Current Records: New Mexico 0-4; Utah State 0-4

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.

The game between the Aggies and the Fresno State Bulldogs last week was not a total blowout, but with Utah State falling 35-16 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Utah State was the play of RB Jaylen Warren, who rushed for one TD and 136 yards on nine carries. That touchdown -- an 86-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Meanwhile, New Mexico has to be hurting after a devastating 28 to nothing loss at the hands of the Air Force Falcons on Friday. New Mexico was down 21 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Trae Hall had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 5.26 yards per passing attempt.

Utah State is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in all their past four games.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Aggies are fifth worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 525.8 on average. The Lobos have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 324.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Lobos are a solid 6-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Utah State have won three out of their last five games against New Mexico.