Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Utah State

Current Records: San Diego State 1-0; Utah State 0-1

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies are home Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 8.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Utah State and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. San Diego State should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Aggies will be looking to right the ship.

A victory for Utah State just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 42-13 punch to the gut against the Boise State Broncos. Utah State was down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Jaylen Warren, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, San Diego State ran circles around the UNLV Rebels last week, and the extra yardage (424 yards vs. 186 yards) paid off. The Aztecs put the hurt on UNLV with a sharp 34-6 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point San Diego State had established a 27-6 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Greg Bell, who rushed for one TD and 111 yards on 19 carries.

San Diego State's defense was a presence as well, as it got past UNLV's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times. Leading the way was LB Caden McDonald and his 2.5 sacks. Those were the first sacks for McDonald.

Utah State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Aztecs when the two teams previously met in September of last year, but they still walked away with a 23-17 win. Will the Aggies repeat their success, or does San Diego State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Diego State have won two out of their last three games against Utah State.