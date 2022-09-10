Who's Playing
Weber State @ Utah State
Current Records: Weber State 1-0; Utah State 1-1
Last Season Records: Utah State 11-3; Weber State 6-5
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies will be playing at home against the Weber State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. Utah State earned a 45-6 in their most recent matchup in September of 2016.
The night started off rough for the Aggies last week, and it ended that way, too. It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 55 to nothing bruising that they suffered against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Utah State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 41 to nothing.
A well-balanced attack led Weber State over the Western Oregon Wolves every single quarter on their way to victory last Thursday. Weber State steamrolled past Western Oregon 41-5 at home. With the Wildcats ahead 24-2 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Weber State's win lifted them to 1-0 while Utah State's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Weber State's success rolls on or if the Aggies are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah
- TV: Mountain West Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.50
Series History
Utah State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Sep 01, 2016 - Utah State 45 vs. Weber State 6