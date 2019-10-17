Watch Utah vs. Arizona State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Utah vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Utah (home) vs. No. 17 Arizona State (away)
Current Records: Utah 5-1-0; Arizona State 5-1-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Arizona State can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Arizona State and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Sun Devils 17.67, Utah 13.17), so any points scored will be well earned.
It was all tied up at the half for Arizona State and Washington State on Saturday, but Arizona State stepped up in the second half. Arizona State got past Washington State with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 38-34. Arizona State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Brandon Aiyuk, who caught seven passes for 196 yards and three TDs, and QB Jayden Daniels, who passed for 363 yards and three TDs on 36 attempts. Arizona State's win came on a 17-yard rush from Daniels with only 0:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Utah ran circles around Oregon State, and the extra yardage (503 yards vs. 213 yards) paid off. Utah took their matchup with ease, bagging a 52-7 victory over Oregon State. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35 to nothing.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Arizona State rank fourth in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only one on the season. But Utah is even better: they haven't thrown an interception yet this season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Utes are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Utah and Arizona State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Arizona State 38 vs. Utah 20
- Oct 21, 2017 - Arizona State 30 vs. Utah 10
- Nov 10, 2016 - Utah 49 vs. Arizona State 26
- Oct 17, 2015 - Utah 34 vs. Arizona State 18
