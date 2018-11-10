Watch Utah vs. Oregon: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Utah Utes (home) vs. Oregon Ducks (away)

Current records: Utah 6-3-1; Oregon 6-3-1

What to Know

Utah will take on Oregon at home at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Utah are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Utah have relied on a stalwart defense averaging 16.75 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit last week. They took a hard 20-38 fall against Arizona St. On a positive note, Zack Moss put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 128 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, Oregon took their matchup against UCLA by a conclusive 42-21 score. The success represented a nice turnaround for Oregon, who in their last game suffered a tough 15-44 loss.

Oregon's win lifted them to 6-3-1 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 6-3-1. Giving up five turnovers, Utah had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oregon exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday at 6:30 PM ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.30

Prediction

The Utes are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Ducks.

This season, Utah are 4-3-1 against the spread. As for Oregon, they are 3-4-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 3.5 point favorite.

Series History

Oregon have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Utah.