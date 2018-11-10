Watch Utah vs. Oregon: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Utah vs. Oregon football game
Who's Playing
Utah Utes (home) vs. Oregon Ducks (away)
Current records: Utah 6-3-1; Oregon 6-3-1
What to Know
Utah will take on Oregon at home at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Utah are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Utah have relied on a stalwart defense averaging 16.75 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit last week. They took a hard 20-38 fall against Arizona St. On a positive note, Zack Moss put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 128 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, Oregon took their matchup against UCLA by a conclusive 42-21 score. The success represented a nice turnaround for Oregon, who in their last game suffered a tough 15-44 loss.
Oregon's win lifted them to 6-3-1 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 6-3-1. Giving up five turnovers, Utah had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oregon exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $58.30
Prediction
The Utes are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Ducks.
This season, Utah are 4-3-1 against the spread. As for Oregon, they are 3-4-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 3.5 point favorite.
Series History
Oregon have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Utah.
- 2017 - Oregon Ducks 41 vs. Utah Utes 20
- 2016 - Utah Utes 28 vs. Oregon Ducks 30
- 2015 - Oregon Ducks 20 vs. Utah Utes 62
