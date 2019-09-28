Watch Utah vs. Washington State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Utah vs. Washington State football game
Who's Playing
No. 19 Utah (home) vs. Washington State (away)
Current Records: Utah 3-1-0; Washington State 3-1-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Washington State and Utah will face off at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Washington State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise the Cougars and UCLA were playing football. The Cougars didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 67-63 to UCLA last week. Washington State might have lost, but man -- QB Anthony Gordon was a total machine. He passed for 570 yards and nine touchdowns. Gordon's 65-yard touchdown toss to RB Max Borghi in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
Meanwhile, if Utah was feeling good off their 31 to nothing takedown of Idaho State two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Utah took a 30-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of USC. Utah's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cougars come into the matchup boasting the most passing touchdowns in the league at 23. Less enviably, Utah are stumbling into the game with the fifth most penalties in the nation, having accrued 35 on the season. They might need some better self-discipline to get the job done.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.00
Odds
The Utes are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cougars.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Washington State have won both of the games they've played against Utah in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Washington State 28 vs. Utah 24
- Nov 11, 2017 - Washington State 33 vs. Utah 25
