Watch UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech football game
Who's Playing
UTEP (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)
Current Records: UTEP 1-5-0; Louisiana Tech 6-1-0
What to Know
Louisiana Tech has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Louisiana Tech and UTEP will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at Sun Bowl. Louisiana Tech is currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Bulldogs had enough points to win and then some against Southern Miss last week, taking their contest 45-30. WR Malik Stanley and RB Justin Henderson were among the main playmakers for Louisiana Tech as the former caught eight passes for 212 yards and one TD and the latter rushed for 111 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Stanley has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Stanley's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
UTEP wasn't able to make up for their 35-21 defeat to FIU when they last met October of 2016. The game between UTEP and FIU was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with UTEP falling 32-17. UTEP can't seem to catch a break and have now endured five losses in a row.
Louisiana Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Louisiana Tech's win lifted them to 6-1 while UTEP's loss dropped them down to 1-5. We'll find out if Louisiana Tech can add another positive mark to their record or if UTEP can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Louisiana Tech's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Miners.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won all of the games they've played against UTEP in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 31 vs. UTEP 24
- Nov 18, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 42 vs. UTEP 21
- Oct 01, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 28 vs. UTEP 7
- Nov 21, 2015 - Louisiana Tech 17 vs. UTEP 15
