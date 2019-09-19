Watch UTEP vs. Nevada: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch UTEP vs. Nevada football game
Who's Playing
UTEP (home) vs. Nevada (away)
Current Records: UTEP 1-1-0; Nevada 2-1-0
What to Know
Nevada will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on UTEP at 8 p.m. ET at Sun Bowl. Nevada doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 15-point advantage in the spread.
When you finish with 323 more yards than your opponent like the Wolf Pack did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They managed a 19-13 victory over Weber State. Nevada can attribute much of their success to RB Jaxson Kincaide, who rushed for 75 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries. Kincaide didn't help his team much against Oregon two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
We saw a pretty high 64-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. UTEP was dealt a punishing 3-38 loss at the hands of Texas Tech. If UTEP was hoping to take revenge for the 20-69 defeat against Texas Tech the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Nevada's win lifted them to 2-1 while UTEP's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Miners are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 4 on the season. But the Wolf Pack are sixth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 15 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a big 15 point favorite against the Miners.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Saban: Top Alabama signee 'quit'
This has been a bizarre saga in Tuscaloosa that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon
-
Notre Dame in must-win situation vs. UGA
The Fighting Irish will get a big boost if they top the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens
-
Week 4 college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 4
-
Six Pack: Michigan-Wisky a close call
Trust the Process in Week 4 as we try to right the ship after a horrid first three weeks
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated FIU vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times