Watch UTEP vs. Nevada: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UTEP (home) vs. Nevada (away)

Current Records: UTEP 1-1-0; Nevada 2-1-0

What to Know

Nevada will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on UTEP at 8 p.m. ET at Sun Bowl. Nevada doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 15-point advantage in the spread.

When you finish with 323 more yards than your opponent like the Wolf Pack did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They managed a 19-13 victory over Weber State. Nevada can attribute much of their success to RB Jaxson Kincaide, who rushed for 75 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries. Kincaide didn't help his team much against Oregon two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

We saw a pretty high 64-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. UTEP was dealt a punishing 3-38 loss at the hands of Texas Tech. If UTEP was hoping to take revenge for the 20-69 defeat against Texas Tech the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Nevada's win lifted them to 2-1 while UTEP's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Miners are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 4 on the season. But the Wolf Pack are sixth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 15 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a big 15 point favorite against the Miners.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.