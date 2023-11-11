Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Rice 4-5, UTSA 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

UTSA is 7-0 against Rice since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Alamodome. UTSA will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Last Saturday, UTSA was able to grind out a solid win over North Texas, taking the game 37-29.

Kevorian Barnes was the offensive standout of the game as he rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 8.1 yards per carry. Chase Allen did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and four extra points.

Meanwhile, Rice might've scored the first points on Saturday, but it was SMU who claimed the real prize. Rice took a 36-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of SMU. Rice has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Rice got a solid performance out of Dean Connors, who rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries, and also picked up 33 receiving yards. Connors was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 57 yards.

UTSA's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 40.7 points per game. As for Rice, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Going forward, UTSA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1-1 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Roadrunners have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 166.4 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Owls , though, as they've been averaging only 94.8 per game. How will Rice fare against such a dominant running game? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

UTSA is a big 13.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Roadrunners, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 57 points.

Series History

UTSA has won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last 8 years.