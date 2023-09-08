Who's Playing

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats will head out on the road to face off against the UTSA Roadrunners at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. Texas State should still be riding high after a big win, while UTSA will be looking to get back into the win column.

Even though Baylor scored an imposing 31 points, Texas State still came out on top. Texas State took their game against Baylor on Saturday 42-31.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored UTSA on Saturday, but luck did not. They was just a hair shy of victory and fell 17-14 to Houston.

Texas State will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 5-7 record against the spread.

That disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Texas State considering the team was a sub-par 1-7 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 12 games they played last year would have netted $734.97. On the other hand, UTSA will play as the favorite, and the team was 11-0 as such last season.

Odds

UTSA is a big 13-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 65.5 points.

Series History

UTSA has won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last 6 years.