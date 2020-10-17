Who's Playing

Army West Point @ UTSA

Current Records: Army West Point 4-1; UTSA 3-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Army West Point Black Knights will be on the road. They will take on the UTSA Roadrunners at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Alamodome. Army won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy an 8-point advantage in the spread.

The Black Knights didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Citadel Bulldogs last week, but they still walked away with a 14-9 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Army, but QB Jemel Jones led the way with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, UTSA came up short against the BYU Cougars last week, falling 27-20. The losing side was boosted by QB Lowell Narcisse, who passed for two TDs and 229 yards on 20 attempts. Narcisse ended the game strong with a streak of 13 complete passes.

Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Army is now 4-1 while the Roadrunners sit at 3-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Black Knights come into the matchup boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 16. UTSA is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with nine rushing touchdowns, good for seventh best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio,, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio,, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 8-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Army West Point won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.