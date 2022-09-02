Who's Playing

No. 20 Houston @ UTSA

Last Season Records: UTSA 12-2; Houston 12-2

What to Know

The Houston Cougars and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Alamodome to kick off their 2022 seasons. Houston ended up 12-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Auburn Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, after a 12-2 record last season and an appearance in the Frisco Bowl, UTSA is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cougars were 11th best in the nation (top 4%) in overall offensive touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 59. The Roadrunners were not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 12th in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, closing the season with 57 overall (top 5%).

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.