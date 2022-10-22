Who's Playing

North Texas @ UTSA

Current Records: North Texas 4-3; UTSA 5-2

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. North Texas and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Alamodome. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Mean Green didn't have too much trouble with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at home last week as they won 47-27. North Texas' RB Ayo Adeyi looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 122 yards on seven carries. That touchdown -- a 92-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

Meanwhile, UTSA had enough points to win and then some against the FIU Panthers last Friday, taking their contest 30-10. Among those leading the charge for UTSA was RB Kevorian Barnes, who rushed for two TDs and 128 yards on 20 carries.

North Texas have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Mean Green up to 4-3 and the Roadrunners to 5-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: North Texas ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 251.3 on average. UTSA has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the sixth most passing yards per game in the nation at 343.6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.10

Odds

The Roadrunners are a big 10-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Texas have won five out of their last seven games against UTSA.