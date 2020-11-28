Who's Playing

North Texas @ UTSA

Current Records: North Texas 3-3; UTSA 6-4

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners haven't won a contest against the North Texas Mean Green since Oct. 29 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. UTSA and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET at Alamodome. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Things were close when the Roadrunners and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles clashed last week, but UTSA ultimately edged out the opposition 23-20. It was another big night for UTSA's RB Sincere McCormick, who rushed for two TDs and 173 yards on 32 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was McCormick's 69-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, North Texas bagged a 27-17 win over the Rice Owls last week. QB Jason Bean continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for one TD and 120 yards on 20 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 94 yards. Bean put himself on the highlight reel with a 66-yard TD scramble in the second quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Roadrunners going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

UTSA took a serious blow against the Mean Green when the two teams previously met in September of last year, falling 45-3. Maybe UTSA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Roadrunners are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Roadrunners as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Texas have won four out of their last five games against UTSA.