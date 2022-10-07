Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ UTSA

Current Records: Western Kentucky 3-2; UTSA 3-2

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers lost both of their matches to the UTSA Roadrunners last season on scores of 46-52 and 41-49, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. WKU and UTSA will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. If the contest is anything like the Roadrunners' 49-41 win from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

WKU suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Troy Trojans. WKU fell to Troy 34-27. A silver lining for the Hilltoppers was the play of WR Michael Mathison, who caught nine passes for one TD and 160 yards.

Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 15 yards. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Roadrunners and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last Friday was still a pretty decisive one as UTSA wrapped it up with a 45-30 victory on the road. UTSA QB Frank Harris was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 414 yards on 36 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 31 yards.

The Hilltoppers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

WKU and UTSA now sit at an identical 3-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: WKU comes into the game boasting the fourth most passing touchdowns in the nation at 18. UTSA has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 365.8 passing yards per game on average, which is the best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Roadrunners are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UTSA have won both of the games they've played against Western Kentucky in the last eight years.