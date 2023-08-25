Who's Playing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Hawaii 0-0, Vanderbilt 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

Hawaii was pulverized by Vanderbilt 63-10 in their previous matchup last August. Can Hawaii avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Looking back to last season, Hawaii struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 3-10 record. Similarly, Vanderbilt didn't have their best season, finishing 5-7.

Hawaii will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a stellar 9-4 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Hawaii is expected to open their campaign with a loss, which is bad news given the team's less-than-stellar 2-10 record as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 13 games they played last year would have netted $803.25. Vanderbilt will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 2-0 as such last season.

Odds

Vanderbilt is a big 17.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 55.5 points.

