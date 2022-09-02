Who's Playing
Elon @ Vanderbilt
Last Season Records: Vanderbilt 2-10; Elon 6-5
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET. Vanderbilt was 2-10 last season and is coming off of a 63-10 win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.