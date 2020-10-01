Who's Playing

No. 1 LSU @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: LSU 0-1; Vanderbilt 0-1

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Tigers won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 20-point advantage in the spread.

On Saturday, LSU couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a 44-34 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for LSU to swallow was that they had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the contest. The losing side was boosted by WR Terrace Marshall Jr., who caught eight passes for two TDs and 122 yards.

The LSU defensive unit accumulated five sacks for a loss of 45 yards. Leading the way was S JaCoby Stevens and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Stevens through Week 4.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. Vanderbilt didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 17-12 to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday. QB Ken Seals had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 150 yards passing.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. LSU caused 4 turnovers against MSU, so the Commodores will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 20-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.