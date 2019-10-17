Watch Vanderbilt vs. Missouri: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Missouri football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. No. 22 Missouri (away)
Current Records: Vanderbilt 1-5-0; Missouri 5-1-0
What to Know
Vanderbilt is 1-3 against Missouri since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Vanderbilt and Missouri will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Commodores lost both of their matches to Missouri last season, on scores of 45-17 and 33-28, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Pride goes before the fall, and it seems Vanderbilt saw their 15.5-point advantage in the point spread and came into their contest against UNLV with a big head. Vanderbilt suffered a grim 34-10 defeat to UNLV on Saturday. A silver lining for the Commodores was the play of RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who rushed for 140 yards and one TD on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, the Tigers gave up the first points against Ole Miss, but they didn't let that get them down. The Tigers walked away with a 38-27 victory. Winning may never get old, but they sure are getting used to it with five in a row now.
Missouri's win lifted them to 5-1 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 1-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Commodores are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 482.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Vanderbilt, the Tigers enter the game with only 154.7 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Missouri's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Commodores.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Missouri have won three out of their last four games against Vanderbilt.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Missouri 33 vs. Vanderbilt 28
- Nov 18, 2017 - Missouri 45 vs. Vanderbilt 17
- Nov 12, 2016 - Missouri 26 vs. Vanderbilt 17
- Oct 24, 2015 - Vanderbilt 10 vs. Missouri 3
