Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt Commodores (home) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (away)
Current records: Vanderbilt 4-6; Ole Miss 5-5
What to Know
Ole Miss is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.3 points per game before their next contest. They will square off against Vanderbilt at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the match is anything like the 35-57 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Things haven't been easy for Ole Miss, and their matchup last week only extended their streak of losses to three. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 24-38 loss against Texas A&M. Ole Miss's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jordan Ta'amu, who accumulated 373 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. That makes it four straight good games in a row from Ta'amu.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 33-28 to Missouri.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Commodores are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Rebels.
This season, Vanderbilt is 6-3-0 against the spread. As for Ole Miss, they are 2-7-0 against the spread
Series History
Ole Miss has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Vanderbilt.
- 2017 - Ole Miss Rebels 57 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 35
- 2016 - Vanderbilt Commodores 38 vs. Ole Miss Rebels 17
- 2015 - Ole Miss Rebels 27 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 16
