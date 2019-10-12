Watch Vanderbilt vs. UNLV: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. UNLV football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: Vanderbilt 1-4-0; UNLV 1-4-0
What to Know
UNLV is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.4 goals per matchup. They will head out on the road to face off against Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. UNLV is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Rebels last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 38-13 walloping at Boise State's hands. QB Kenyon Oblad had a pretty forgettable game: despite two touchdowns, he threw one interception with only 4.76 yards per passing attempt.
We saw a pretty high 64-point over/under line set for Vanderbilt's previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. They suffered a grim 31-6 defeat to Ole Miss. Vanderbilt might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 36-29 win against Ole Miss when they last met November of last year.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNLV are stumbling into the contest with the 15th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 218.4 on average. Vanderbilt has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 503.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Commodores are a big 15-point favorite against the Rebels.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
