Who's Playing

No. 17 Wake Forest @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Wake Forest 1-0; Vanderbilt 2-0

Last Season Records: Vanderbilt 2-10; Wake Forest 11-3

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will play host again and welcome the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to FirstBank Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. With a combined 1,096 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

The Commodores bagged a 42-31 win over the Elon Phoenix last week.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 284 more yards than your opponent like Wake Forest did last Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the VMI Keydets 44-10. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 23-3.

Their wins bumped Vanderbilt to 2-0 and Wake Forest to 1-0. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

FirstBank Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.