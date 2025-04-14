Ohio State made its way to the White House to celebrate winning the college football national championship on Monday, and as is customary, the Buckeyes brought their College Football Playoff National Championship trophy along with them. The visit was going smoothly — that was until Vice President JD Vance awkwardly dropped the trophy while trying to pick it up in front of the crowd.
Vance is, ironically, an Ohio State superfan and 2009 graduate of the school where he studied political science and philosophy. He served as a senator from his home state before winning election as vice president in 2024.
While the trophy sat on a table in front of the team, Vance tried to grab it from the base. In an awkward moment, the base separated and clattered onto the floor while star running back TreVeyon Henderson stepped in to save the golden trophy.
Ooops! Watch as Vice President JD Vance appears to drop the National Championship trophy following the celebration at the White House with OSU. Watch the full celebration here: https://t.co/gRmgpXcZIo pic.twitter.com/h4NhHRhKCk— ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) April 14, 2025
To be fair, the trophy itself is a little confusing. The oblong golden trophy is set on a black base, but the trophy is meant to be removed from the base to be held in the air. Typically, the trophy is lifted by an official and handed off to the players and coaches to celebrate. Understandably, Vance was a little too excited to hold the trophy. Thankfully, the trophy appeared to be no worse for wear after Vance's fumble.
Following his viral moment, however, Vance explained the real cause for the fumble — which is that he just wanted his beloved Buckeyes to remain champions forever.
I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it https://t.co/rS3Vw3BdO6— JD Vance (@JDVance) April 14, 2025
After he was elected, Vance even joked about skipping the inauguration so he could go to the CFP National Championship Game, which was held on the same day. Of course, he was inaugurated in the morning and the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 34-23 in the title game to win their first national championship since 2014.