Who's Playing

Virginia Tech Hokies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Virginia Tech 5-6, Virginia 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Virginia Tech is 6-1 against Virginia since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Despite being away, Virginia Tech is looking at a three-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread may have favored Virginia Tech last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 35-28 to North Carolina State.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Kyron Drones, who threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Da'Quan Felton was another key contributor, picking up 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Virginia finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 30-27 win over Duke on Saturday.

Anthony Colandrea was on fire: he threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Malik Washington, who picked up 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Virginia, racking up 12 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Will Bettridge: he added nine points with three field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Virginia Tech's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-6. As for Virginia, their win bumped their record up to 3-8.

Odds

Virginia Tech is a 3-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 51 points.

Series History

Virginia Tech has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Virginia.