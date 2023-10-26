Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Virginia Tech Hokies

Current Records: Syracuse 4-3, Virginia Tech 3-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

After each having a week off, the Syracuse Orange and the Virginia Tech Hokies will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 26th at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Syracuse is limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

Syracuse gave up the first points and the most points two weeks ago. There's no need to mince words: Syracuse lost to Florida State, and Syracuse lost bad. The score wound up at 41-3. Syracuse was already down big by the end of the third quarter and they stayed that way after failing to score in the fourth.

Despite the loss, Syracuse got a solid performance out of LeQuint Allen, who rushed for 110 yards.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Orange weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 137 passing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Florida State passed for 344.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech strolled past Wake Forest with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the game 30-13. The win was just what Virginia Tech needed coming off of a 39-17 defeat in their prior contest.

Virginia Tech can attribute much of their success to Jaylin Lane, who picked up 102 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Kyron Drones, who threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 11.1 yards per attempt. Lane's longest reception was for an incredible 75 yards. John Love did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and three extra points.

Virginia Tech's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB seven times. Leading the way was Antwaun Powell-Ryland and his four sacks.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: Virginia Tech's win pushed their record up to 3-4, while Syracuse's loss dropped theirs down to 4-3.

Syracuse will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the three-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Virginia Tech is a 3-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Syracuse has won both of the games they've played against Virginia Tech in the last 7 years.