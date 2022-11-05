Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-5; Virginia Tech 2-6

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 12:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Last Thursday, Virginia Tech and the NC State Wolfpack were almost perfectly matched up, but the Hokies suffered an agonizing 22-21 defeat. QB Grant Wells put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 243 yards on 22 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Wells' 85-yard TD bomb to WR Kaleb Smith in the third quarter. Wells' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Georgia Tech last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 41-16 walloping at the Florida State Seminoles' hands. The Yellow Jackets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3. No one had a standout game offensively for Georgia Tech, but they got two touchdowns from QB Zach Pyron.

Virginia Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-5), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Virginia Tech beat Georgia Tech 26-17 when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Will the Hokies repeat their success, or do the Yellow Jackets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Hokies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech both have three wins in their last six games.