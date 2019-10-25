Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech (home) vs. North Carolina (away)

Current Records: Virginia Tech 4-2-0; North Carolina 3-3-0

What to Know

North Carolina lost both of their matches to Virginia Tech last season, on scores of 59-7 and 22-19, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. North Carolina will take on Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field after a week off. With a combined 1,084 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

The Tar Heels ran circles around Georgia Tech two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (589 yards vs. 307 yards) paid off. The Tar Heels enjoyed a cozy 38-22 win over Georgia Tech. RB Javonte Williams and QB Sam Howell were among the main playmakers for North Carolina as the former rushed for 144 yards and one TD on 20 carries and the latter passed for 376 yards and four TDs on 51 attempts.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 495 yards compared to Rhode Island's 282 last week. The Hokies took down Rhode Island 34-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Hokies.

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those brave souls putting their money on the Hokies against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 1-5 record ATS can't hold a candle to North Carolina's 4-2.

Their wins bumped the Tar Heels to 3-3 and Virginia Tech to 4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tar Heels and Virginia Tech clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hokies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

Virginia Tech have won three out of their last four games against North Carolina.