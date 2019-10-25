Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech (home) vs. North Carolina (away)
Current Records: Virginia Tech 4-2-0; North Carolina 3-3-0
What to Know
North Carolina lost both of their matches to Virginia Tech last season, on scores of 59-7 and 22-19, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. North Carolina will take on Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field after a week off. With a combined 1,084 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
The Tar Heels ran circles around Georgia Tech two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (589 yards vs. 307 yards) paid off. The Tar Heels enjoyed a cozy 38-22 win over Georgia Tech. RB Javonte Williams and QB Sam Howell were among the main playmakers for North Carolina as the former rushed for 144 yards and one TD on 20 carries and the latter passed for 376 yards and four TDs on 51 attempts.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 495 yards compared to Rhode Island's 282 last week. The Hokies took down Rhode Island 34-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Hokies.
The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those brave souls putting their money on the Hokies against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 1-5 record ATS can't hold a candle to North Carolina's 4-2.
Their wins bumped the Tar Heels to 3-3 and Virginia Tech to 4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tar Heels and Virginia Tech clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Tar Heels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hokies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
Virginia Tech have won three out of their last four games against North Carolina.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Virginia Tech 22 vs. North Carolina 19
- Oct 21, 2017 - Virginia Tech 59 vs. North Carolina 7
- Oct 08, 2016 - Virginia Tech 34 vs. North Carolina 3
- Nov 21, 2015 - North Carolina 30 vs. Virginia Tech 27
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
SMU survives to remain undefeated
SMU improved to 8-0 with its eyes set on the AAC title and a New Year's Six bowl bid
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game