Watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech (home) vs. No. 22 Wake Forest (away)

Current Records: Virginia Tech 5-3; Wake Forest 7-1

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head back out on the road. Wake Forest and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Wake Forest strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 38 points per game.

The Demon Deacons made easy work of the NC State Wolfpack last week and carried off a 44-10 win. QB Jamie Newman had a stellar game for the Demon Deacons as he passed for 287 yards and three TDs on 38 attempts.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but Virginia Tech was not quite Notre Dame's equal in the second half when they met last week. It could have gone either way late during winning time for Virginia Tech or Notre Dame, but it was Notre Dame snatching the 21-20 victory. No one had a big game offensively for Virginia Tech, but they got one touchdown from WR Damon Hazelton.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Wake Forest going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Wake Forest's victory lifted them to 7-1 while Virginia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. We'll see if Wake Forest's success rolls on or if Virginia Tech is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.57

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hokies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.